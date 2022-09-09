EuropeFinance and InsuranceTankers

DHT announces 100% of net income as new dividend policy

DHT Holdings, the New York-listed tanker giant, yesterday announced a new dividend policy with 100% of net income being returned to shareholders in the form of quarterly cash dividends. The new policy will be implemented from the third quarter of 2022.

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, president and CEO, stated: “The key considerations behind the new policy are the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity position in combination with no current plans for significant capital expenditures. The timing of the decision and its implementation reflects our constructive market outlook.”

Tanker fortunes are in the ascendant after a dire year and a half, with owners in a unique position compared to previous rallies, unable to order new ships for delivery slots before late 2025.

