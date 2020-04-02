Diana Shipping fixes another bulker to Cargill

April 3rd, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed a second time charter contract with Cargill this week after fixing 2010-built post-panamax vessel Alcmene to the commodity trading giant.

The charter, which commenced earlier this week, is for a period of 13 to 15 months at a rate of $4,000 per day for the first 60 days and $8,500 per day for the remaining period of the contract. The vessel was previously on charter to Oriental Bulk Shipping at $9,500 per day.

Diana Shipping says the charter will generate around $2.92m in revenues based on the minimum time charter period.

Earlier in the week, Diana Shipping agreed a new contract with Cargill for 2013-built kamsarmax bulker Myrto.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

