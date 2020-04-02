Diana Shipping fixes another bulker to Cargill

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed a second time charter contract with Cargill this week after fixing 2010-built post-panamax vessel Alcmene to the commodity trading giant.

The charter, which commenced earlier this week, is for a period of 13 to 15 months at a rate of $4,000 per day for the first 60 days and $8,500 per day for the remaining period of the contract. The vessel was previously on charter to Oriental Bulk Shipping at $9,500 per day.

Diana Shipping says the charter will generate around $2.92m in revenues based on the minimum time charter period.

Earlier in the week, Diana Shipping agreed a new contract with Cargill for 2013-built kamsarmax bulker Myrto.