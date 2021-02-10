Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping fixes panamax bulker to Reachy International

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Reachy International in Hong Kong for 2004-built panamax Protefs.

The charter commenced earlier this week, at a rate of $10,650 per day through to between March 10, 2022 and May 20, 2022. The vessel was previously on charter to Phaethon International Company at $9,900 per day.

Diana Shipping, which owns a fleet of 376 bulkers, says this latest charter will generate revenues of around $4.17m based on the minimum charter period.

