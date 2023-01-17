Diana Shipping seals fixtures for bulker pair

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has secured employment for two of its ships that should bring in about $15m for the minimum scheduled period of their contracts.

The Semiramis Paliou-led company has agreed a charter extension with Luxemburg-based CLdN Cobelfret for the 2012-built post-panamax Polymnia. The charter commenced on January 14, fixing the 98,704 dwt vessel through to between April 1, 2024, and May 31, 2024, at a daily rate of $10,000 for the first 30 days and $15,000 for the balance of the charter. Cobelfret was earlier paying $24,750 per day.

The New York-listed owner of 42 bulkers has also fixed its 2012-built newcastlemax Los Angeles to Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) through to between May 20, 2024, and August 5, 2024. The charter started on January 15 at $17,700 per day, down some 33% from what Singapore’s Koch Shipping was paying last year.

The new deals follow the charter of the 2014-built capesize GP Zafirakis with Hong Kong-based Solebay Shipping at a daily rate of $17,000.