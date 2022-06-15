Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping ships out capesize to spinoff OceanPal in $22m deal

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 15, 2022
0 41 1 minute read
Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has struck a deal to sell its 2005-built capesize Baltimore to its Nasdaq-listed spinoff OceanPal.

The aggregate sale price of the vessel is $22m, 20% of which was paid upon signing and 80% of which will be paid upon delivery of the vessel in the form of newly issued preferred shares of OceanPal.

Diana said the terms of the preferred shares will be mutually agreed upon between the companies and are expected to include, among other terms, a preferred dividend and the right to convert the newly issued preferred shares into OceanPal common shares at any time after the issue date.

Delivery of the 177,243 dwt vessel should take place in the third quarter of 2022 following the completion of its next scheduled drydocking.

Last year, Diana spun off three of its older ships into a newly formed vehicle, OceanPal. Following the transaction, OceanPal’s fleet will consist of two capes and two panamax bulkers.

