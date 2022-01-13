Differing vaccine regulations create further crewing chaos

Differing vaccine regulations are once again causing crew change chaos. The latest update from the Neptune Declaration Crew Change Indicator, published monthly from aggregated data provided by the shipmanagers to the Global Maritime Forum, shows how seafarer travel remains challenging as there are issues with World Health Organization-recognised vaccines not being recognised by all countries and regions.

There are also reports that authorities in certain countries have shortened vaccine validity to six months, causing issues with crew changes of long-term contracts. Also, access to booster vaccines is being reported as a new challenge.

Countries, especially in Asia and Europe, are reviewing their protocols and reimposing restrictions on crew changes due to the new omicron variant and high infection rates.

“To avoid reigniting the crew change crisis and reversing these recent positive trends, it is vital that the industry and governments make all efforts to ensure the effect on crew changes of omicron remain minimal,” commented Kasper Søgaard, head of institutional strategy and development at the Global Maritime Forum.