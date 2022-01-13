Operations

Differing vaccine regulations create further crewing chaos

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 13, 2022
1 42 1 minute read
Panama Maritime Authority

Differing vaccine regulations are once again causing crew change chaos. The latest update from the Neptune Declaration Crew Change Indicator, published monthly from aggregated data provided by the shipmanagers to the Global Maritime Forum, shows how seafarer travel remains challenging as there are issues with World Health Organization-recognised vaccines not being recognised by all countries and regions.

There are also reports that authorities in certain countries have shortened vaccine validity to six months, causing issues with crew changes of long-term contracts. Also, access to booster vaccines is being reported as a new challenge.

Countries, especially in Asia and Europe, are reviewing their protocols and reimposing restrictions on crew changes due to the new omicron variant and high infection rates.

“To avoid reigniting the crew change crisis and reversing these recent positive trends, it is vital that the industry and governments make all efforts to ensure the effect on crew changes of omicron remain minimal,” commented Kasper Søgaard, head of institutional strategy and development at the Global Maritime Forum.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 13, 2022
1 42 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Comments

  1. This has been the bane of seafarers’ (and shipping companies’) lives since the start of the pandemic; every country insists on re-inventing the wheel by themselves. Everywhere you look there are different regulations, no-one is harmonising anything or even talking to each other, and seafarers bear the brunt.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button