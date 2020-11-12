EuropeOffshore

DOF awarded new long-term PSV contract by Chrysaor

Norway’s DOF Group has been awarded a long-term contract by UK E&P firm Chrysaor for 2012-built platform supply vessel Skandi Aukra.

The charter is for a period of two-years, commencing in December 2020 in direct continuation of its current contract. There are also two further one-year options included.

Skandi Aukra is a large modern PSV, which has been continuously supporting UKCS Operators, including Chrysaor, for several years, and the DOF Group is delighted to continue its partnership with a key UK client,” DOF said in a release.

