DOF awarded new PSV contracts

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF has been awarded several new contracts with existing customers.

The company has been awarded one-year contracts by the Southern North Sea Pool for platform supply vessels Skandi Captain and Skandi Texel. Commencement for both vessels will be in direct continuation of their existing contracts.

Additionally, DOF has been awarded an extension by an undisclosed client for the Skandi Barra. The extension is for around four months, commencing in direct continuation of the current contract.