DOF scores big with new Petrobras deals

Norway’s DOF has announced that Brazil’s Petrobras has extended the contracts and awarded new long-term charter and service contracts to Norskan Offshore and DOF Subsea Brasil for the vessels Skandi Chieftain, Skandi Olympia and Skandi Commander.

All of the contracts include vessels and ROVs and are for a period of three years.

The contracts on Skandi Chieftain and Skandi Olympia have been extended until the end of 2022 become commencing the new three-year deals.

The contract for Skandi Commander has been extended until November 2022, and it will then be utilised on the PIDF project for DOF Subsea Brasil on their current contract with Petrobras until August 2023. The vessel will then commence its three-year contract.

The value of the extensions and new contracts is over $253m, with further two-year optional extensions also available.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF, commented: “I am very excited about these new IMR contracts with Petrobras. Together with the already announced extension of the PIDF project, these awards underpin our position as market leader within IMR in Brazil. I am also very happy to see that the Skandi Commander will mobilize an AUV for the duration of the contract.”