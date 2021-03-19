EuropeOffshore

DOF seals contracts for three PSVs

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 19, 2021
0 0 1 minute read

Norway’s DOF Group has sealed charter contracts for three of its platform supply vessels.

2011-built PSV Skandi Gamma has been fixed to Ithaca Energy (UK) for a period of 2 years firm, commencing in April. The contract also includes two one-year options. The vessel has been working in the UKCS since 2019.

“DOF Group is delighted to be embarking on a long-term partnership with a major UK Operator,” the company stated.

Additionally, DOF has secured contracts for two PSV with an unnamed international contractor supporting pipehaul operations in Guyana this year and next. The 2021 campaign is scheduled to commence early in the third quarter, and the award secures at least 150 days in 2021 and 270 days in 2022.

“DOF has previously supported pipelay activities in Guyana with the same client, and is pleased to continue operations in a growing offshore region,” DOF said.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 19, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button