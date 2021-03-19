DOF seals contracts for three PSVs

Norway’s DOF Group has sealed charter contracts for three of its platform supply vessels.

2011-built PSV Skandi Gamma has been fixed to Ithaca Energy (UK) for a period of 2 years firm, commencing in April. The contract also includes two one-year options. The vessel has been working in the UKCS since 2019.

“DOF Group is delighted to be embarking on a long-term partnership with a major UK Operator,” the company stated.

Additionally, DOF has secured contracts for two PSV with an unnamed international contractor supporting pipehaul operations in Guyana this year and next. The 2021 campaign is scheduled to commence early in the third quarter, and the award secures at least 150 days in 2021 and 270 days in 2022.

“DOF has previously supported pipelay activities in Guyana with the same client, and is pleased to continue operations in a growing offshore region,” DOF said.