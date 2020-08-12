DOF sells AHTS, scraps CSV

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF has announced the sale of one of its vessels and the scrapping of another.

2002-built anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Giant has been sold to an unnamed international buyer.

DOF has also entered into a sales agreement with a yard in Turkey for the recycling of 1983-built construction support vessel Skandi Hav. Delivery to the yard is scheduled to take place in September.

DOF currently has a fleet of 67 vessels made up of 31 subsea vessels, 20 AHTS vessels and 16 platform supply vessels.