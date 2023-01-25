DOF wins long-term AHTS contract in Brazil

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and operator DOF has won a long-term charter contract from Brazil’s Petrobras for one of its anchor handling tug supply vessels.

The 2010-built Skandi Ipanema , owned by DOF’s Norskan Offshore unit, has been fixed for four years with Petrobras holding an additional one-year option.

The contract should start in the third quarter this year and bring in around $51m to DOF.

Norskan Offshore has nine anchor handlers in Brazil as part of DOF’s fleet of nearly 60 offshore vessels.