AmericasEuropeOffshore

DOF wins long-term AHTS contract in Brazil

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 25, 2023
0 52 Less than a minute
DOF

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and operator DOF has won a long-term charter contract from Brazil’s Petrobras for one of its anchor handling tug supply vessels.

The 2010-built Skandi Ipanema, owned by DOF’s Norskan Offshore unit, has been fixed for four years with Petrobras holding an additional one-year option.

The contract should start in the third quarter this year and bring in around $51m to DOF.

Norskan Offshore has nine anchor handlers in Brazil as part of DOF’s fleet of nearly 60 offshore vessels.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 25, 2023
0 52 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button