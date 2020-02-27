Dolphin Drilling seals North Sea drilling contract with Wellesley Petroleum

February 27th, 2020

Dolphin Drilling has secured a one well plus one option contract with Wellesley Petroleum for drilling on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The contract is scheduled to commence in August 2020.

Bjørnar Iversen, CEO of Dolphin Drilling, commented: “This agreement further strengthens our operational backlog in Norway and builds on the resurgence of Dolphin. Dolphin Drilling a pioneer in North Sea drilling continues to be one of the leading contractors in the industry, and this contract aligns to our strategic intent of building a significant presence in the region. I am positive the announcement of this deal will be the first of many in the months ahead.”

Last year, Dolphin Drilling relocated its headquarters to Aberdeen after completing a restructuring. The company said the move was to enhance its commitment to the North Sea.

