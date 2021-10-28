Dolphin Drilling secures stranded Awilco rigs

Norwegian semisub rig owner Dolphin Drilling said it has secured the marketing rights for the two seventh-generation drilling rigs that North Sea contractor Awilco Drilling left with Singaporean rig builder Keppel FELS.

The ultra-modern pair of FELS Moss Maritime CS60 ECO MW semis has been developed for the mid-water segment globally, including the Norwegian continental shelf.

Awilco ordered the two rigs at Keppel at $425m each in 2018 and 2019, but the orders were terminated due to alleged breaches of contract.

“These assets will deliver significant well cost savings and enhanced operational reliability while reducing the impact on the environment,” Dolphin Drilling said.

Dolphin currently owns three semisub units and has been reported to be eyeing assets from financially troubled rival Seadrill. Dolphin is owned by hedge fund Strategic Value Partners (SVP), one of Seadrill’s minor creditors.