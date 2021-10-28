AsiaEuropeOffshore

Dolphin Drilling secures stranded Awilco rigs

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 28, 2021
0 49 1 minute read
Dolphin Drilling

Norwegian semisub rig owner Dolphin Drilling said it has secured the marketing rights for the two seventh-generation drilling rigs that North Sea contractor Awilco Drilling left with Singaporean rig builder Keppel FELS.

The ultra-modern pair of FELS Moss Maritime CS60 ECO MW semis has been developed for the mid-water segment globally, including the Norwegian continental shelf.

Awilco ordered the two rigs at Keppel at $425m each in 2018 and 2019, but the orders were terminated due to alleged breaches of contract.

“These assets will deliver significant well cost savings and enhanced operational reliability while reducing the impact on the environment,” Dolphin Drilling said.

Dolphin currently owns three semisub units and has been reported to be eyeing assets from financially troubled rival Seadrill. Dolphin is owned by hedge fund Strategic Value Partners (SVP), one of Seadrill’s minor creditors.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 28, 2021
0 49 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button