Home Sector Gas Dorian LPG clinches sale and leaseback deal for VLGC May 12th, 2020 Jason Jiang Americas, Gas

LPG carrier operator Dorian LPG has entered into a sale and leaseback deal for its 2015-built VLGC Cresques.

The 84,000 cu m vessel has been sold to Japanese owner Hisamoto Kisen for $71.5m and chartered back to the company for 12 years.

Dorian LPG also recently completed two major financing deals to refinance the company’s debt facility.

Dorian LPG’s fleet currently consists of 24 VLGCs.