Dutch offshore wind-powered gas field development gets green light

Dutch oil and gas company ONE-Dyas has been given the go-ahead from the country’s ministry of economic affairs and climate to develop the N05-A gas field in the North Sea using a wind-powered offshore platform.

The newbuild N05-A platform will be located in the North Sea, about 20 km north of the islands of Borkum, Rottumerplaat and Schiermonnikoog. The platform will run entirely on wind energy from the nearby 113 MW Riffgat wind farm, located in the German sector of the North Sea, with power delivered by a subsea cable.

ONE-Dyas CEO, Chris de Ruyter van Steveninck, said: “Project N05-A and the energy transition go hand in hand. The transition to 100% renewable energy takes time. Natural gas will still be part of the energy mix in the coming decades. As long as natural gas is still needed to heat our homes, it is our job to make sure it is as clean, affordable and reliable as possible.”

The licence is operated by ONE-Dyas (33%), alongside joint venture partners Discover Exploration (27%) and EBN (40%). The company said it plans to deliver the first gas to Dutch and German households by the end of 2024.