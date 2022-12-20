Eagle Bulk Shipping to move listing to NYSE from Nasdaq

US-based Eagle Bulk Shipping will transfer the listing of its shares from the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq) to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The Gary Vogel-led bulker owner should start trading as a NYSE-listed company at market open on January 4, 2023. Eagle’s shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq until the market close on January 3.

“We are truly excited to join the New York Stock Exchange and have our shares trade alongside some of the world’s most respected companies, including the majority of our U.S.-listed peers within the maritime/shipping space. We believe listing on the NYSE will further improve our trading liquidity and overall standing within the financial markets, enhancing value for our shareholders,” said Vogel.

The company, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, counts 53 ships in its fleet covering ultramax and supramax segments with an average age of 9.8 years.