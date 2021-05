US-based owner Eagle Bulk is expanding its fleet with the purchase of two scrubber-fitted ultramax bulkers from Wilbur Ross-linked company Nautical Bulk.

According to Clarksons, the New York-listed firm paid around $44m for the 2015-built 63,550 dwt pair Nautical Loredana and Nautical Hilary .

The acquisition of the vessels, built by Jiangsu New Hantong, will take Eagle Bulk’s fleet to 54 ships in total.

Eagle Bulk also snapped up four sister vessels from the same sellers in 2019.