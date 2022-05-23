AmericasOffshore

Ecopetrol and Occidental agree on joint exploration in the Colombian Caribbean

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMay 23, 2022
0 44 1 minute read
Oxy

Ecopetrol and Anadarko Colombia Company, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum (Oxy), announced that they have signed a joint exploration agreement for Blocks COL 1, COL 2, COL 6 and COL 7, located in deep waters in the northeast of the Colombian Caribbean, about 150 km from the coast. Ecopetrol will acquire 40% of the exploration and production rights in the blocks, and 60% will remain under the control of operator Anadarko. The agreement is subject to the approval of Colombia’s National Hydrocarbons Agency.

Geological evaluations of the blocks carried out by Anadarko indicate the possibility of significant accumulations of hydrocarbons in this sector of the Colombia Basin.

The companies plan to explore the blocks by acquiring seabed samples and drilling an exploratory well, subject to regulatory authorisation and the completion of technical studies.

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMay 23, 2022
0 44 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button