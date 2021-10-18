EuropeOffshore

Edda Accommodation seals Chevron contract in Australia

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 18, 2021
Norwegian floatel contractor Edda Accommodation has been awarded a new contract by Chevron for the 2011-built Edda Fides in Australia.

The world’s first purpose build offshore accommodation and service vessel will commence its contract in the second quarter of 2022. It will provide accommodation and associated facilities for up to 300 people for an upcoming turnaround maintenance event on the Wheatstone offshore gas processing platform.

Edda Fides is currently on a charter with Equinor and mobilisation for the upcoming project will be in direct continuation of this contract.

“Edda Fides worked at Wheatstone for Chevron back in 2017, and we are pleased to be working together with Chevron in Australia again”, said the CEO of Edda Accommodation, Kristian Helland Vea. “The accommodation segment has been very challenging since 2017 and we are happy to see that there is more activity in the market.”

