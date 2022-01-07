EuropeOffshore

Edda Accommodation seals Saipem contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 7, 2022
Edda Accommodation

Norwegian floatel contractor Edda Accommodation has been awarded a new contract by Italian energy services player Saipem for the 2011-built Edda Fides.

The world’s first purpose build offshore accommodation and service vessel will commence its contract at Tortue field in Mauritania/Senegal in the second half of 2022. The contract is for a firm period of six months plus options.

The Edda Fides is currently on charter for Equinor. Prior to the Saipem contract, the vessel will provide accommodation and associated facilities for Chevron Australia for an upcoming turnaround maintenance event on the Wheatstone offshore gas processing platform. 

