Edda Wind seals Dogger Bank CSOV deal

Edda Wind, owned by Wilhelmsen and Østensjø, has been awarded a contract for the newbuild commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Edda TBN C490 to enable the commissioning and construction of the first two phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

The new contract will commence shortly after delivery of the vessel in Q2 2023, with a firm period of two years and an additional option of one year.

The vessel will have 100% utilisation during the two-year period, being the only CSOV engaged all year round in the commissioning phase of Dogger Bank, Edda Wind said.

“Our advanced and environmentally friendly vessels will help our clients lower their operational expenditures and reduce the carbon footprint of their wind farm projects”, said CEO of Edda Wind, Kenneth Walland.

Edda Wind has been operating in the wind segment since 2015. The company will have a fleet of eight vessels, of which four are contracted on long-term agreements with Ørsted, Vestas and Ocean Breeze.