EDF Renewables and DP Energy form 1 GW Celtic Sea floater venture

EDF Renewables UK has formed a joint venture partnership with international renewable project developer DP Energy, to generate up to 1 GW of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea.

The floater project called ‘Gwynt Glas’ would provide power for approximately 927,400 homes and contribute to Crown Estate’s ambitions for 4 GW of capacity in the Celtic Sea as announced in October 2021.

Work including identification of a refined area of search and detailed constraint studies for the proposed location of the project are already underway. An area of interest encompassing some 1,500 sq km has been identified, approximately 70 km offshore.

EDF Renewables UK head of offshore wind, Scott Sutherland, said: “We firmly believe Gwynt Glas will be a catalyst for further supply chain growth across the UK which is something we as a company are very supportive of. We will use our experience in offshore wind to help bring opportunities for local, regional and national companies on this project and on others, such our Blyth floating project and the two we are bidding for in the ScotWind process.”

Simon De Pietro, CEO of DP Energy, added: “DP Energy’s 30-year approach to renewable project development puts the environment and local community front and centre. In our partners, we look for organisations that are as committed as we are to combating climate change. With EDF Renewables UK we have found a strong ally to develop Gwynt Glas, who place strong emphasis on capturing the regional supply chain and local community opportunity, alongside protecting our environment.”