EDF Renewables sets sights on Taiwanese offshore wind

EDF Renewables has teamed up with Taiya Renewable Energy in the bidding process of Taiwan’s offshore wind Phase-3 zonal development tender.

A subsidiary of the France’s EDF Group is joining the Huan-Yang offshore wind farm project initiated by Taiwan’s local developer Taiya in the preparation to attain the qualification to enter the tender.

Taiwan is one of the most advanced and promising markets for offshore wind development with a target to add 15 GW of offshore wind power capacity by 2035.

“We believe that Taiya can provide instrumental experience in engaging the local stakeholders as well as the local industry. Together with EDF Renewables’ experience of more than 10 years in offshore wind projects development, construction, operation and maintenance around the world, the partnership will build a solid and extensive industry network,” said Ming-Lung Chang general manager of EDF Renewables in Taiwan.

The planned wind farm is located off the shore of Changhua, with a surface area of approximately 53 sq km, and a sea depth between 15 and 45 m. The wind farm will use fixed-bottom foundations and is designed to generate 1.6 bn kWh/year, which is equivalent to a year’s consumption of 460,000 households.