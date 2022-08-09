EuropeOffshoreRenewables

EDF Renewables sets up Polish offshore wind partnership

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 9, 2022
0 43 1 minute read
EDF Renewables

EDF Renewables has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ferrovial’s Polish subsidiary Budimex for realising investments in offshore wind farm development in Poland.

The deal will see the two companies focus on the second phase of offshore development in the country on a 50/50 basis.

As part of the second phase of offshore development, 11 new sites have been made available for the construction of wind farms in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea with an estimated capacity of 11 GW.

The aim of EDF Renewables’ cooperation with the largest general contractor of infrastructure projects in Poland is to leverage the strengths of both companies and obtain location permits under the applications it earlier submitted.

Budimex said it wants to take an active part in Poland’s energy transition, with plans to bring to the joint venture its experience gained during the implementation of various investments in the country and the development of renewable energy assets worldwide.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 9, 2022
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button