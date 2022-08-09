EDF Renewables sets up Polish offshore wind partnership

EDF Renewables has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ferrovial’s Polish subsidiary Budimex for realising investments in offshore wind farm development in Poland.

The deal will see the two companies focus on the second phase of offshore development in the country on a 50/50 basis.

As part of the second phase of offshore development, 11 new sites have been made available for the construction of wind farms in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea with an estimated capacity of 11 GW.

The aim of EDF Renewables’ cooperation with the largest general contractor of infrastructure projects in Poland is to leverage the strengths of both companies and obtain location permits under the applications it earlier submitted.

Budimex said it wants to take an active part in Poland’s energy transition, with plans to bring to the joint venture its experience gained during the implementation of various investments in the country and the development of renewable energy assets worldwide.