EDF Renewables to deploy floating wind turbines at BOD wind farm

EDF Renewables is planning to develop phase two of its Blyth Offshore Demonstrator (BOD) wind farm off England, using floating wind turbine technology.

The first phase of the wind farm consists of five wind turbines and was constructed in 2017, and now the company is looking to install another five further turbines for the phase two project.

The turbines to be installed will be constructed on floating substructures. Once completed it will be among the first projects of this kind in English waters.

According to the company, the project has yet to select the key contractors including the turbine supplier, but a range of floating technology options are being considered with the final design still to be determined by further detailed engineering studies.

“We are very excited about this next phase of the BOD project and want to further the demonstration of construction and operation of floating turbines to show that floating wind is technically feasible and cost-competitive in water depths of 50-60 meters,” said Michele Schiavone, director of offshore wind at EDF Renewables.