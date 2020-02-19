Home Sector Offshore Eidesvik Offshore scores contracts with Seabed Geosolutions February 19th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded new contracts by Seabed Geosolutions for the seismic source vessel Vantage and the node-handling vessel Subsea Viking. The new contracts will commence in direct continuation of the existing contracts. The duration is about four months for each vessel with further options for extension. Both vessels are then booked until July 2020.

“We are very pleased with these contract awards, and we look forward to continuing our long term relationship with Seabed Geosolutions,”, said Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO and president of Eidesvik Offshore.