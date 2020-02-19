Eidesvik Offshore scores contracts with Seabed Geosolutions

Eidesvik Offshore scores contracts with Seabed Geosolutions

February 19th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded new contracts by Seabed Geosolutions for the seismic source vessel Vantage and the node-handling vessel Subsea Viking. The new contracts will commence in direct continuation of the existing contracts. The duration is about four months for each vessel with further options for extension. Both vessels are then booked until July 2020.

“We are very pleased with these contract awards, and we look forward to continuing our long term relationship with Seabed Geosolutions,”, said Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO and president of Eidesvik Offshore.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.