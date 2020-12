Norwegian seismic specialist Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has received a letter of award for a 3D CSEM and magnetotelluric multi-client survey in the Gulf of Mexico.

The award was issued by an unnamed existing client of EMGS, and is the first project for this customer in the Gulf of Mexico.

EMGS will mobilise the Atlantic Guardian for the project, which commences during the first quarter of 2021 and is expected to take one to two months.