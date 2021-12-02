Eneti doubles wind turbine installation vessel order at DSME

Monaco-based offshore wind construction player Eneti has added another wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) to its orderbook at South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME).

The New York-listed company has entered into a binding agreement for the construction of one WTIV, worth $326m and scheduled to deliver in the second quarter of 2025.

The newbuilding is an NG-16000X design by GustoMSC and includes a 2,600-ton leg encircling crane from Huisman Equipment. The vessel will be capable of installing up to 20 MW turbines at depths of up to 65 m of water, with options to operate on liquified natural gas (LNG) or ammonia.

Eneti, formerly Scorpio Bulkers, already has one WTIV on order at DSME, expected for delivery in Q3 2024, as well as one proposed Jones Act compliant newbuilding.