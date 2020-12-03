EuropeOperations

England and Wales to ban livestock shipments

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 3, 2020
1 137 1 minute read

Livestock exports of animals bound for slaughter from England and Wales will be banned under new government plans released yesterday. The ban is scheduled to come into effect by the end of next year.

Many nations around the world have reexamined their laws regarding livestock shipments over the past couple of years after a string of exposés into the sector, showing some of the horrifying conditions onboard, have made the mainstream media.

Splash’s livestock expert Dr Lynn Simpson, whose searing articles for this site have helped bring change to the sector, continues to write on the livestock trades.

Simpson, who worked as a vet onboard livestock carriers heading out of Australia for a number of years, has been writing for Splash for the last five years. Her articles can be accessed here.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 3, 2020
1 137 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button