England and Wales to ban livestock shipments

Livestock exports of animals bound for slaughter from England and Wales will be banned under new government plans released yesterday. The ban is scheduled to come into effect by the end of next year.

Many nations around the world have reexamined their laws regarding livestock shipments over the past couple of years after a string of exposés into the sector, showing some of the horrifying conditions onboard, have made the mainstream media.

Splash’s livestock expert Dr Lynn Simpson, whose searing articles for this site have helped bring change to the sector, continues to write on the livestock trades.

Simpson, who worked as a vet onboard livestock carriers heading out of Australia for a number of years, has been writing for Splash for the last five years. Her articles can be accessed here.