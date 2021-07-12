Eni and Red Rock Power join forces for Scottish wind bid

Eni is continuing to expand its renewables portfolio as it works towards delivering 60 GW installed capacity by 2050.

The Italian energy giant Eni has partnered up with the Scottish offshore wind developer, Red Rock Power, to make a joint bid with the support of transmission company, Transmission Investment in the forthcoming ScotWind offshore leasing round.

The partnership will also consider future renewable opportunities in Scotland and combine their wind farm development and offshore expertise.

“Securing a partner to enable us to capitalise on our existing offshore wind development expertise and levelling-up our offshore construction experience ahead of the ScotWind bid was a key priority for us this year,” said Guy Madgwick, Red Rock Power CEO.

Eni made its first step into the offshore wind sector by acquiring a 20% stake in the Dogger Bank Offshore Wind project in December 2020 and owns and operates several solar and onshore wind projects inside and outside Europe.

“The success of ScotWind will be crucial for developing the local industry in this sector and for positioning new technologies in a growing global market,” remarked Alessandro Della Zoppa, head of renewables at Eni Gas & Luce.