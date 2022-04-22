EuropeOffshoreRenewablesTech

Eni bets on Spanish twin-turbine floating wind tech developer

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 22, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
EnerOcean

Eni’s renewables business unit, Plenitude, has bought a stake in the Spanish floating wind technology developer, EnerOcean.

The deal is structured as a long-term partnership focused on the deployment of EnerOcean’s W2Power technology with two wind turbines mounted on the frame of the same floater.

Under the deal, Plenitude will contribute capital and expertise to the EnerOcean development program and will initially retain a 25% equity share in the Malaga-based firm established in 2007, which will continue to operate independently.

Eni, which has a long-term target of 15 GW of renewable installed capacity by 2030, said that the W2Power model yields one of the highest power-to-weight ratios and the lowest levelised cost of energy of any floating wind power technology. The innovative solution has completed testing at open sea at prototype level in Spanish waters, being, according to Plenitude, the first multi-turbine solution in the world to reach this level of maturity.

Floating solutions are widely seen as an effective way to spread the success of offshore wind to most countries across the world, noted Plenitude, indicating that this includes most of Southern Europe, where the coastline is characterised by deep waters.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 22, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button