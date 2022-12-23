Eni taps Wison for second Congo FLNG unit

Italy’s Eni has signed a contract with China’s Wison Heavy Industry for the construction of a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit that will be deployed offshore the Republic of Congo.

The 380 m long facility has been designed to produce a nameplate capacity of 2.4 mtpa of LNG. The unit will be anchored at a water depth of around 40 m and be able to store over 180,000 cu m of LNG and 45,000 cu m of LPG.

Eni said the preliminary work had already started, with long lead items ordered and steel cut of cryogenic tanks occurring earlier this month.

The facility will be the second FLNG to be deployed in the Republic of Congo, the first being Tango FLNG, with LNG production expected to begin in 2023. With the second FLNG, Eni’s overall LNG production capacity in Congo will reach 3 mtpa in 2025.