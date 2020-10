Norway’s DOF has announced that Equinor Energy has declared an option to extend the firm period of 2010-built anchor handling tug supply vessel Skandi Vega .

The extension is for six months to two years, with the firm period keeping the vessel contracted through to May 2022.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF, commented: “DOF is delighted to further strengthen the relation with Equinor and to secure firm backlog.”

Skandi Vega has been on contract to Equinor since it was first delivered in 2010.