Equinor exercises options for Odfjell Drilling semi-submersible December 23rd, 2019 Grant Rowles

Norway’s Equinor has exercised options for three new wells utilising Odfjell Drilling semi-submersible rig Deepsea Atlantic .

The wells have been exercised under the continued optionality mechanism in the contract entered into between the parties in 2018 as part of an overall frame agreement.

The contract is worth around $45m, and work is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2020.

Simen Lieungh, CEO of Odfjell Drilling, commented: “The continued optionality mechanism in the contract serves to provide a framework for the parties to continue a long term working relationship, and we believe that the extension is evidence of the importance of Deepsea Atlantic in Equinor’s drilling plans. We will continue to do our utmost to deliver safe and efficient operations to the benefit of both parties.”