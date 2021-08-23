EuropeOffshore

Equinor extends Solstad AHTS contract

August 24, 2021
Oslo-listed Solstad Offshore announced that compatriot energy giant Equinor has declared an option to extend the contract for anchor handling vessel Normand Ferking for one more year.

The extension will see the AHTS utilised until November next year, and Equinor has a further two one-year options. The contract value has not been disclosed.

The 2007-built Normand Ferking has worked for Equinor since it entered service and will continue to support the company’s activities on the Norwegian continental shelf.

