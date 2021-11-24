AmericasEuropeOffshore

Equinor extends Wood contract in Brazil

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 24, 2021
UK engineering firm Wood has secured an extension with Equinor, to deliver maintenance solutions across the Peregrino wellhead platforms and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This is the third one-year extension awarded, with the contract initially secured in 2015 as a four-year commitment with four additional one-year options to extend.

Wood’s core team, consisting of approximately 140 people, will continue to provide maintenance solutions to optimise the assets.  As Wood executes Equinor’s upcoming major technical condition upgrade project on the Peregrino assets, an additional 500 people will be mobilised.

Paul Leonard, Wood’s president for operations in the Americas said: “This latest endorsement is testament to the strong relationship we have built with Equinor, having worked with the client since 2009. This contract extension solidifies our position in the region, demonstrating Wood’s proven capabilities in delivering energy solutions to Brazil.”

