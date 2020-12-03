AmericasEuropeOffshore Wind

Equinor eyes offshore wind expansion in Brazil

Grant Rowles December 3, 2020
Equinor

Norway’s Equinor is looking at opportunities in the offshore wind sector in Brazil, the company’s chief executive Anders Opedal said this week according to Reuters.

While Equinor signed an MOU with Petrobras in 2018 to look for offshore wind projects in collaboration, so far nothing has eventuated and Petrobras has not shown a lot of interest in the sector.

Petrobras signalled this week that its priority is to cut the carbon footprint of its oil activities rather than invest in renewables, and so Equinor is likely to continue to go it alone and has applied for several licenses already.

In September, Equinor established a strategic partnership with BP for the development of offshore wind in the US, selling a 50% interest in its Empire Wind and Beacon Wind assets.

