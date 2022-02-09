Erik Thun orders replacement bulker tonnage

Erik Thun Group has ordered two new dry cargo vessels from Scheepsverf Ferus Smit in the Netherlands, with the intention to replace some of its existing vessels.

The new vessels feature reduced fuel consumption, an increased cargo intake, less exhaust emissions and lowered noise levels. The ships will be equipped with a frequency converter for versatile shore power connection.

“We are looking forward to the next generation of vessels providing our clients with sustainable and smart solutions, delivering the cargo on time with the best environmental performance possible for the time being,” said Jens Bäckström, a senior Charterer at Erik Thun.

“In Erik Thun, we have always had a high focus on resource efficiency translating into modern environmental care. It is a challenge to build vessels fit for the future, but our long experience gives us a good basis for continual improvement and innovative design,” said Henrik Källsson, deputy managing director at Erik Thun.