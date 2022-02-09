Dry CargoEurope

Erik Thun orders replacement bulker tonnage

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 9, 2022
0 34 1 minute read

Erik Thun Group has ordered two new dry cargo vessels from Scheepsverf Ferus Smit in the Netherlands, with the intention to replace some of its existing vessels.

The new vessels feature reduced fuel consumption, an increased cargo intake, less exhaust emissions and lowered noise levels. The ships will be equipped with a frequency converter for versatile shore power connection.

“We are looking forward to the next generation of vessels providing our clients with sustainable and smart solutions, delivering the cargo on time with the best environmental performance possible for the time being,” said Jens Bäckström, a senior Charterer at Erik Thun.

“In Erik Thun, we have always had a high focus on resource efficiency translating into modern environmental care. It is a challenge to build vessels fit for the future, but our long experience gives us a good basis for continual improvement and innovative design,” said Henrik Källsson, deputy managing director at Erik Thun.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 9, 2022
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button