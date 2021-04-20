Eurazeo sets up €300m green maritime fund

Paris-based private equity investor Eurazeo is launching a sustainable maritime infrastructure thematic fund, which will finance more environmentally friendly infrastructures and technologies in the maritime sector.

The fund will mainly finance three types of infrastructure: ships equipped with advanced technologies that negate or curtail environmental harm, innovative harbor equipment, and assets that contribute to the development of offshore renewable energy.

It will support around fifty European facilities that will back the transition of the maritime economy to become carbon neutral by 2050 and in line with the ambition announced in the European Green Deal.

Several investors have already confirmed their involvement in the fund, which has a target size of €300m, Eurazeo said on Tuesday.

“Many investors are in search for an investment program that has a concrete impact in the decarbonisation and the ecological transition. Eurazeo Sustainable Maritime Infrastructure thematic fund distinguishes itself by a reinforced protection of the capital,” said Christophe Bavière, member of Eurazeo’s executive board.

Managed by Idinvest Partners, the fund is said to offer investors with a limited risk profile by holding the assets in their own right. Through asset financing operations, it will generate quarterly distributions from the rents received.