Eva Birgitte Bisgaard leaves Maersk Tankers

Eva Birgitte Bisgaard has stepped down from her role as chief commercial officer at Maersk Tankers with immediate effect.

Christian M. Ingerslev will take over the company’s sales and services in addition to his duties as chief executive officer. 

“Under Eva Birgitte’s leadership, partners’ satisfaction with our services increased significantly. In particular, in a disrupted tanker market, we have maintained close dialogue with partners and launched new digital solutions to boost their vessels’ environmental and economic performance. I would like to thank Eva Birgitte for her contribution and for bringing in a new perspective from the tech industry,” said Ingerslev.

Bisgaard joined Maersk Tankers in October 2020 after 19 years with the Danish telco operator TDC.

