Ex-Wallenius Wilhelmsen boss takes the helm at Neptune Lines

Greek vehicle carrier owner and operator Neptune Lines has appointed Craig Jasienski as its new chief executive officer.

Jasienski, the former CEO of the Norwegian car carrier operator Wallenius Wilhelmsen, will take up his new CEO post at Neptune Lines on October 1, 2021.

“I would like to give a warm welcome to Craig, whose experience and dedication will be extremely beneficial for leading Neptune Lines”, said Melina Travlos, chairwoman of the board of directors. “I will work closely with him to make sure that our vision will become reality. We will raise the bar higher, we will overcome challenges and we will accomplish amazing things together.”

Jasienski has served in several senior positions in Europe and Asia. From 2007 to 2012, he was the CEO of United European Car Carrier (UECC), from 2013 until 2017 he served as president of Eukor Car Carrier, and from 2017 until the beginning of 2021, he served as CEO of Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

“Neptune Lines has long been a company I admire, and it is with great honour that I have been asked to join the company as CEO,” said Jasienski.

Neptune Lines operates 18 pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs), with cargo capacity ranging between 1,500-4,600 ceu.