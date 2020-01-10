Home Sector Gas Exmar makes management changes as part of corporate restructuring January 10th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Gas

Exmar Group, the gas arm of the Saverys’ empire, has announced a new management lineup and corporate structure.

Francis Mottrie comes in to fill the role of deputy CEO from Exmar subsidiary Bexco, a producer of synthetic ropes. Mottrie has over 20 years in the maritime industry with CMB, Safmarine and Maersk.

Nicolas Saverys, CEO of Exmar Group, commented: “We are convinced that with Francis Mottrie we have the right person to further develop the company and capitalize on its strong market position.”

Additionally, Patrick De Brabandere takes up the CFO role to replace Miguel de Potter, who is leaving the group.

The company has also changed its corporate structure to simplify the business into three units. Exmar Shipping will be led by shipping veteran Jens Ismar, Exmar Infrastructure by Jonathan Raes and Exmar Shipmanagement by Joris Daman.

“Exmar is convinced that with this optimised business platform it is ready to write a successful next chapter,” the company said.