Exmar reshuffles board as chairman passes from Covid-19

Belgian gas shipping giant Exmar has detailed a new board line-up following the news that its chairman, Baron Philippe Bodson, died earlier this month, aged 75, from Covid-19.

Francis Mottrie has now stepped up from deputy CEO to CEO, replacing Nicolas Saverys who takes over the chairman’s role.

Bodson had been chairman at Exmar for the past 15 years. His diverse career saw him work in many positions across the world as well as having a four-year stint around the turn of the millennium as a politician in the Belgian senate.

Belgian media hailed Bodson as one of the most important personalities in the economic history of Belgium over the past 50 years on his passing on April 4. He had been hospitalised with Covid-19 for three weeks.