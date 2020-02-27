Express Holding sells handy bulker to Guangzhou Seaway International

Express Holding sells handy bulker to Guangzhou Seaway International

February 27th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe, Greater China 0 comments

Luxembourg-based investment fund Express Holding, led by Paolo Favilla, has just completed the sale of one of the ships in its portfolio.

1998-built handysize bulk carrier Apuana D was sold for over $3.5m to Chinese shipowner Guangzhou Seaway International. The ship has been delivered in Hong Kong and renamed Ri Yun.

Paolo Favilla confirmed to Splash the deal, adding that Express Holding is actively watching the market for new partnerships and possibly even new modern tonnage, either in dry bulk or chemical tankers for the Italian-controlled shipping company Finbeta.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Nicola Capuzzo

Nicola is a highly qualified journalist focused on transport economics, logistics and shipping with broad experience in both online and printed media. Specialties: shipping, ship finance, banking, commodities and port economics. He regularly interviews Europe's top shipowner executives for Maritime CEO magazine.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.