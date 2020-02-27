Express Holding sells handy bulker to Guangzhou Seaway International

Luxembourg-based investment fund Express Holding, led by Paolo Favilla, has just completed the sale of one of the ships in its portfolio.

1998-built handysize bulk carrier Apuana D was sold for over $3.5m to Chinese shipowner Guangzhou Seaway International. The ship has been delivered in Hong Kong and renamed Ri Yun .

Paolo Favilla confirmed to Splash the deal, adding that Express Holding is actively watching the market for new partnerships and possibly even new modern tonnage, either in dry bulk or chemical tankers for the Italian-controlled shipping company Finbeta.