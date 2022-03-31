First Chinese ammonia-fuelled car carrier seals design approval

Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) has gained approval in principle from DNV for the design of an ammonia-fuelled 7,000 ceu pure car and truck carrier (PCTC).

The vessel design complies with the latest DNV gas fuelled ammonia notation and it is the first ammonia-fuelled PCTC design from China. The design features shore power and battery/hybrid capabilities and also includes enhanced fire safety measures, such as heat detectors, video monitoring, and CO2 fire extinction systems.

The research and development of this design is based on SDARI’s current LNG-fuelled 7,000 ceu ship, which was selected 29 times last year by seven owners, leading to an 80% global market share.

“Currently, car carrier newbuilding orders are 100% LNG dual-fuelled, in which SDARI takes a majority share. With this new ammonia-fuelled 7,000 ceu PCTC design, SDARI is further cementing its leading role in the industry,” said DNV regional manager, Norbert Kray.

Japan is also pressing forward with ammonia-fuelled car carriers, with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) and Shin Kurushima Dockyard securing approval from ClassNK for their concept design last year.