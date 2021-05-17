Flex LNG seals three-year time charter

John Fredriksen’s Flex LNG has secured a three-year time charter for 2019-built 173,400 cbm LNG carrier Flex Constellation .

The charter, with a leading trading house, includes an option for an additional three years.

Øystein Kalleklev, chief executive officer of Flex LNG Management, commented: “We are pleased to announce another attractive time charter with a leading LNG player for one of our existing ships. This is very much in line with our communicated strategy of securing attractive term charters to improve our earnings visibility. With the improved freight market for LNG we think the timing now is right to execute on this strategy.”

Kalleklev recently told Splash in an interview that the company’s top priority is building longer term commitments with customers.

“Having a greater revenue backlog, will de-risk our portfolio. This will enable us to focus on new growth opportunities again as we are keen to take an active role in the expansion of LNG shipping. We are also open to consolidation if that makes sense as the industry is rather fragmented given the capital intensive nature,” Kalleklev said.