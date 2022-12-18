EuropeOffshore

Floatel International scores Aker BP double

Oslo-based offshore accommodation platform operator Floatel International has been awarded a contract by Aker BP for two vessels to support projects in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

The 2010-built Floatel Superior and the 2015-built Floatel Endurance have been booked for the NOA topside and the Krafla topside accommodation services from mid-2026, with firm hire periods of seven and 10 months, respectively.

The agreement includes several extension options and is contingent on Aker BP obtaining the Norwegian authorities’ approval for development and operations.

“Given the magnitude of the combined projects, it is a significant contribution to strengthening the company’s order backlog and providing stability for the future. The fact that the contract is awarded at such an early stage also shows that the market demand for high-end semisubmersible accommodation support vessels is increasing,” remarked Peter Jacobsson, chief executive of Floatel.  

