Flood of interest surrounds Noah’s Ark replica detained in the UK

A replica of Noah’s Ark remains stranded on the waterfront at the Port of Ipswich after being detained by the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

The $3.7m replica of the Biblical vessel arrived in the port in November 2019 and was initially a popular visitor attraction before the Covid-19 lockdowns. There are no animals on the ark, but below decks there are several tableau scenes containing a range of wooden sculptures depicting stories such as Adam and Eve, Cain and Abel, and the Nativity.

However, the 70m long vessel was declared unseaworthy after its arrival in Ipswich and won’t be allowed to leave port until essential repairs have been carried out to the satisfaction of the MCA and other relevant parties.

The situation is more complicated due to the fact that the ark cannot set sail without tug support. It doesn’t have its own engine, so the floating attraction has to be towed between destinations.

The ark is owned by Dutch TV producer Aad Peters. He has shown growing levels of frustration with the vessel’s predicament.

In post on Facebook in February this year, Peters wrote: “The ark needs to move…this Old Testament ship with the Tree of Life and He who brought forgiveness on board needs to be in motion again.”

ABP port staff appeared irritated by the ongoing saga and were reluctant to speculate to Splash on when the ark would be leaving Ipswich.