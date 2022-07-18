AmericasContainersRegulatory

FMC issues guidance for submitting charge complaints under Ocean Shipping Reform Act

The US Federal Maritime Commission has issued guidance for parties wishing to dispute charges assessed by common carriers that they believe may not comply with the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022, which became Public Law 117-146 on June 16.

Shippers with charge complaints can send information to the FMC by email and the Commission will initiate an investigation, “which could ultimately result in a civil penalty and order for a refund of charges paid,” according to a statement.

Complainants must ensure that the disputed charge was incurred on or after the enactment of P.L. 117-146 and provide relevant details including supporting documentation.

